Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 35,300 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000. Reddit comprises approximately 0.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Reddit by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,539,000.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,477.38. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $563,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,075.52. This represents a 20.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,270 shares of company stock worth $94,239,985.

Reddit Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.67. Reddit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.30.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

