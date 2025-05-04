Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $15.28 Million Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,164 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 2.53% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,785 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,944.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,315.58. The trade was a 3.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $595.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $57.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOFG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $34.50 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

