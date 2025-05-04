Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 209.96 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

