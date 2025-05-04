Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New $30.70 Million Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 301,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $129.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

