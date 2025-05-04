Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Takes $79,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 13,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,092 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.7 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

