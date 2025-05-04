Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Takes $442,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 847 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 182,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,984,264.64. This trade represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $13,235,041. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $423.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.15 and its 200 day moving average is $521.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

