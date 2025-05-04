Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Invests $146,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.86.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

