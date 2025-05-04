Bamco Inc. NY Sells 4,570 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.45% of TransUnion worth $80,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,779,000 after buying an additional 2,323,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $180,011,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,501,000 after acquiring an additional 789,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 503,969 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,086,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after buying an additional 375,736 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

TRU stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,923.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $455,711. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

