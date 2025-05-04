Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Dayforce accounts for 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.24% of Dayforce worth $256,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dayforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,800,000 after purchasing an additional 667,065 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 18,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 660,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 657,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 567,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after purchasing an additional 371,153 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dayforce by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,544,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,191,000 after buying an additional 273,031 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 535.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

