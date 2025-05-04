Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $252.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $189.82 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

