Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.20% of Bunge Global worth $22,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.