Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,807 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $118,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $106,904,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $104,466,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 882.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 437,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,186,000 after purchasing an additional 392,695 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,825,000 after purchasing an additional 314,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. The trade was a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $232.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.