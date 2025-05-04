Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,010 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $182,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Tesla by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,274,300. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,618 shares of company stock valued at $155,887,459 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $287.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.82 and a 200 day moving average of $325.18. The company has a market cap of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

