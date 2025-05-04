Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 34,925 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $149,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,155,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.