Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 26,183 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,183 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Parker-Hannifin worth $510,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,859 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,292,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $711.88.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $619.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

