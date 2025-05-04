ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 54,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 2.3 %

Bank of America stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.