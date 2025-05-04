Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.00.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

