AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,223 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Insulet worth $26,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,881,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Insulet by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.94.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

