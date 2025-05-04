AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 127.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 792,901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 444,763 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $30,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $754,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,310,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,348,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,187 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,822 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $84,085,000 after purchasing an additional 66,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

