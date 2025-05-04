Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 462,059 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 777,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,059 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 22,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at $150,004.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,092 shares of company stock worth $807,755. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Alight’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Alight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.