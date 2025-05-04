Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,453,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,111,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VUG stock opened at $389.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

