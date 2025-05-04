Algert Global LLC Has $10.21 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.36% of PriceSmart worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PriceSmart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PriceSmart by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,545. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $90,361.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,483.15. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $270,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

