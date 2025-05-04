Algert Global LLC Buys 685,307 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 781.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,307 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.39% of Plains GP worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 8,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.5 %

Plains GP stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 286.79%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

