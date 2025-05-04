Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.30). Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $4,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,708.42. This represents a 36.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

