Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 803,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 223,864 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $107,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Sienna Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 78,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

