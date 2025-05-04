AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1,148.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

AerCap Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $106.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

