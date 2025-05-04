6,111 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

