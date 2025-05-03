XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) Short Interest Update

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 726,200 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group raised XTI Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace Price Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XTI Aerospace stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in XTI Aerospace, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XTIA Free Report ) by 5,712.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,730 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 41.07% of XTI Aerospace worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XTIA opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. XTI Aerospace has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $571.00.

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

