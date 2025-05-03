XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) Short Interest Update

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 726,200 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, Maxim Group raised XTI Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
NASDAQ XTIA opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. XTI Aerospace has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $571.00.
XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
