WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.03 and last traded at $61.02, with a volume of 5201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 257,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,983 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

