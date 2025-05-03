Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,276,000 after acquiring an additional 198,353 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,136,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,049,000 after buying an additional 170,339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average is $116.39. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.