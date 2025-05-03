Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Up 39.0% in April

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 648.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 154.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $28.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 8.9 %

NYSE VPG opened at $26.30 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

