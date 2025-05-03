Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 100 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jabil were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,430,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after buying an additional 416,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after acquiring an additional 288,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $150.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average is $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

