Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $54,000 in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEXGEL in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NEXGEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NEXGEL by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NEXGEL by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 129,876 shares during the period. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXGL opened at $2.66 on Friday. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

NEXGEL ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 71.19% and a negative net margin of 52.60%.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

