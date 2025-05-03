Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $41,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,099.20. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $774,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.15 million, a PE ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

About Castle Biosciences

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.