The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 95,409 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $23,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at $110,998,993.14. This represents a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,837,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,297,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

