Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.58.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,266 shares of company stock worth $5,267,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

