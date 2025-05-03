State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Lowers Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.