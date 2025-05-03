State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Boosts Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned about 0.07% of Tompkins Financial worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 784.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21,563.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $61.81 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

