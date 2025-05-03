Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $735,398,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,529,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,657.28. This trade represents a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

