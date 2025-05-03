Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Price

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Alkermes stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

