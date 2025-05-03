Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 6,161 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ING. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ING Groep by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,161,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,054 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 107,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 67,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Up 7.1 %

ING stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 60.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

