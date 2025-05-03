Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.65), with a volume of 107077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.52).

Ramsdens Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £88.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70.

Insider Transactions at Ramsdens

In other Ramsdens news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £226,800 ($300,875.56). Company insiders own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramsdens Company Profile

