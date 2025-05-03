Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Parth Mehrotra Sells 15,100 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $352,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,375.73. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.32 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 158,188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 349,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 86,910 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

