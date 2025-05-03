Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNPGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.40 and last traded at C$18.25, with a volume of 56353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.80.

Pinetree Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.52. The company has a market cap of C$171.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinetree Capital

In other Pinetree Capital news, insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$153,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $537,291 in the last ninety days. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

