PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 331,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 146,564 shares.The stock last traded at $92.68 and had previously closed at $92.60.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01.

Get PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.