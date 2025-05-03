Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $700.00 to $740.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.74.

KLA Stock Up 3.2 %

KLAC stock opened at $698.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $679.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

