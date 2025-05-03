Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $142.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.57.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $239,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK opened at $104.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.15.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

