Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,620 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.26.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,892.08. The trade was a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,247. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $311.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

