Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

NYSE FTV opened at $67.59 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

