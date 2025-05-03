Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,496. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zscaler Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.66.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
