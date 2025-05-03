Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,496. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ZS stock opened at $230.47 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $231.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of -921.88 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.